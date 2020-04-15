Local restaurants offer half-price menus and weekly free meal distribution

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A month ago restaurants turned to community support to stay open. Today, it’s the community turning to restaurants fortunate enough to be in business while serving a half-price menu and distributing free meals.

If you live or have eaten in Murrells Inlet, you probably know Bubba Love. He’s the life of the party working at several Murrell Inlet restaurants and well-known for his cooking. On Tuesday, he’s at On the Half Shell, bringing the kind of energy it takes serving hundreds of customers curbside every week.

“We are here seven days a week like I’m working over 60 hours just donating my time,” Bubba Love said. Many restaurants have embraced a small business initiative, ‘Take out Tuesdays.’ Others who have the means work endlessly to take out every day to stay in business, but more importantly, they say to take care of their neighbors.

All menu items are now half price. The deal has employees cooking at least 400 to-go meals a week, serving customers from Conway, Myrtle Beach, down to Georgetown. “Some people are just starting to get unemployment, they have all their kids out of school and need to eat,” Love said.

Quigley’s down the road participated in ‘Take Out Tuesdays’ for the third week by distributing 100 meals free of charge. The “pay as you’re able” format provides heat and serve meals to families, essential workers, and those without paychecks.

“If you need the food take it, if you’ve got a little bit of money for the food we’ll take that as well but what we are finding is that a lot of people are paying for more than the food they take,” Co-owner Josh Quigley said.

Quigley says they have enough saved up to continue the “pay as you are able” for the next two weeks. On the Half Shell plans to continue their half-price menu to help relieve customers during COVID-19.

Here is an updated list of restaurants open for business:

Murrells Inlet:

On the Half Shell 4500 Hwy 17 Bypass South Opens at 11 a.m. for curb-side

Murrells Inlet, South Carolina (843) 651-1296

TGIFRIDAYS- 3202 US-17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Tel: (843) 651-8888. https://locations.tgifridays.com/sc/murrells-inlet/3202-us-17-business.html.

Perrone’s Restaurant and Bar- 13302 Ocean Hwy, Litchfield, Pawleys Island 29585. 843-235-9193. Perronesmarket.com.Daily menu offerings posted on Facebook. Tuesday-Saturday 1:00 – 7:30 PM. World Cuisine with a Mediterranean Focus. Hot to go: Sandwiches, Appetizers, Entrees. Fresh Baked Bread, Fresh Made Salads. Cold to go: Items to heat and serve at home.

Five Guys – 804 Inlet Square, Murrells Inlet. 843-651-9973 Order.fiveguys.com Five Guys is open for takeout and delivery! Order from order.fiveguys.com or UberEATS and get free delivery over $15!

Carolina Home Exteriors- 11730 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

All Papa John’s Pizza locations are offering carryout and delivery. Visit papajohns.com to place your order.

The Springhouse Restaurant-we will be offering take out and curbside service only, from 7 am to 1 pm until the further notice per the Governor’s orders. https://springhousefamilyrestaurant.com 843-357-2785

The Wicked Tuna, — 4123 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet. 843-651-9987. www.thewickedtuna.com. Take out only.

Franco’s, — 3120 South Hwy 17 Murrells Inlet. 843-299-1966. Francosnypizza.com Full menu including pizza, entrees, pasta, wings, and sandwiches. Delivery and drive up takeout window are available.

Fox’s Pizza Den, — 4326 Hwy 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet. (843)357-3697. foxspizza.arrowpos.com/murrellsinlet. Monday – Saturday 11am-10pm, Sundays 3PM-9pm

Deck 383- 1950 Wachesaw Road, Murrells Inlet 843-357-3838 Www.deck383.com Hours Tuesday-Sunday 11 am-9 pm except for Friday night and Saturday night until 10. The full menu carries out/curbside.

Dunkin Donuts /Baskin Robins- 2901 S, US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

843-357-8411. It will be open normal business hours for takeout and drive-thru only.

Surfside Beach/Garden City:

Panera Bread- 1370 S Commons Dr. Unit 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. (843) 215-0040. Open for take out and delivery and drive-thru. Open every day from 7 am-8 pm.

Barbecue House of Surfside Beach- 1205 Highway 17 North. Surfside Beach, SC 29575. 843-477-1801. www.bestbarbequeonthebeach.com Offering Curbside Carryout, Drive-Thru service, as well as online and phone ordering.

Humphrey’s Breakfast and Lunch- 2300 Glenns Bay Road Surfside Beach. 843-668-5010. Humphreysbreakfastandlunch.com. Offering curbside pick up/ take out

Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar. 600 Highway 17 N Surfside Beach, SC 29575. 843-828-4600 www.dagwoodsdeli.com Full Menu available Monday-Sunday 11 am -Midnight. Order pick-up by downloading our app or https://eat.chownow.com/discover/restaurant/16075

Firehouse Subs in Surfside/Garden City/Murrells Inlet area- 1610 US Hwy 17 S (@ Melody Lane) Food Lion Center (was BiLo). Surfside Beach, SC 29575. Take out Orders – available at the location. Call Ahead Pick up orders – phone 843-650-9111. Online orders – via the FirehouseSubs mobile app or at www.FirehouseSubs.com

Pizza Hut: We are currently offering carry-out and delivery at all nine of our area locations. Visit pizzahut.com to place your order now.

Benjamins Bakery Café – 810 3rd Ave South Surfside Beach, SC 29575.

843-477-1100. www.benjaminsbakery.com. Full line Bakery items; Loaf Breads, Bagels & Sweets. Breakfast and Lunch. Open 7 days a week 7 am-3 pm.