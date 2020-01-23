Local roofing company surprises Socastee veteran with new roof

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Socastee veteran has been dealing with a leaking roof since Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016. On Thursday morning, a ‘Positively Carolina’ business made sure he won’t have to worry anymore.

Thomas Maneely is the 2020 recipient of Monarch Roofing’s “Roof for Troops” program, and was surprised with the news.

“Kind of shocked to open the door with everybody here,” Maneely said.

Every year Monarch Roofing of Myrtle Beach awards a veteran or active service member a new roof, free of charge. Maneely was nominated by Chris Aranda, the veterans outreach program specialist at the Myrtle Beach Vet Center, not just because he needs a new roof, but because he says he deserves one.

Like most vets, Maneely always felt there was someone more deserving, but Monarch Roofing disagreed.

“It’s hard because we always get a referral from somebody who’s like ‘We have a veteran, they really need a roof.’ and it’s hard to say no to anyone. We do as much as we can to help them out. Obviously we can’t give away a free roof all year round, which we would prefer to,” said Stephanie Bohardt, the marketing director for Monarch Roofing, “Even though he’s wheelchair bound, he’s even said he’s like ‘I’ve gotten up there and tried to fix a few things myself,’ and we’re like ‘Oh my goodness please don’t do that, don’t get on your roof, let us come out and help you.'”

Money is tight and Maneely gets around in a wheelchair, so any assistance helps.

“It’s a big thing off my shoulders that I got to worry about. You know, with the money and everything like that. When something goes, the next thing goes, and the next thing” said Maneely, “Like I was saying, one thing breaks and another thing breaks. It’s one of those things where it gets to you after a while. You know, I’m a Marine, so I just go through it.”

This is the eighth “Roof for Troops” Monarch Roofing has awarded. The goal is to install the new roof the first week of March. They plan to have it finished in just one day.