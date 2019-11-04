Local school district standardized test scores are on the rise

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County student’s standardized test scores are on the rise.

The state average on the ACT rose this year from 18 to 18.6. Students in Horry County outpaced the state average in all four subjects; math, reading, English and science with an average composite score of 19.

All third-year high school students in the Palmetto State are required to take either the SAT or ACT regardless of their post-graduation plans.

For the seventh year in a row, students SAT scores outpaced the national average.

School district officials in Horry County tell News13, various opportunities to prepare are part of the reason for this success.

“I think there is more opportunity now for prep work than years ago,” HCS Spokeswoman, Lisa Bourcier said. “There is Khan Academy, different opportunities for kids that are free programs for kids to take advantage of on their computers. We see students as young as middle schoolers actually doing a lot of the prep work.”

Many schools across the County offer weekly prep classes, all middle school students take a Pre-SAT and all students have access to the free, online help of Khan Academy.

“It really is not just for SAT, ACT, it can go into Algebra, Geometry and different subject matters as well,” Bourcier said. “I think times are changing; technology, electronics so you’re seeing more opportunities available to students.”

In the Pee Dee, the average composite ACT scores for Darlington students increased from 17 to 17.4. Two Darlington High School scores improved, one exceeded the state average and another remained the same as last year.