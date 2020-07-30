Local veterinarian warns dog owners of hot pavement as temperatures rise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — With the temperature rising lately, a local veterinarian warns dog owners to be careful of hot pavement that can cause burns to dog’s paws.

“It’s getting super hot outside so I think it’s important for us to really watch our animals,” said Dr. Dean Anderson with Grand Strand Animal Hospital.

Dr. Anderson said he’s been seeing more dogs come in with burns on their paws this time of year.

“The big thing is just having burns on their paws and it’s super painful for them. For the most part, those things will heal fine overtime but it can just be avoided,” said Anderson.

Dr. Anderson said to avoid the vet trip and prevent your dog from burning its paws, to take preventative measures like testing how hot the pavement is.

“The best way to tell is to put your foot or hand on the pavement and that can give you a pretty good idea how hot is it and if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s definitely gonna be too hot for your dog’s paws,” said Anderson.

According to FourPaws.org, the ground absorbs heat faster than the air. When the air is 77 degrees Fahrenheit, the asphalt is 125. When it’s 87 degrees outside, the asphalt is 143, and when it’s 95 out then the asphalt can be 149 degrees.

According to Four Paws, if your dog burns it’s paws, the affected area will look red and swollen, there may be blisters or skin be charred.

To avoid the burns, Dr. Anderson said to try and avoid taking your dog on a walk when the sun is at its highest in the middle of the day.

“Some things to think about is walk them first thing in the morning on the pavement so it’s not so hot outside or late in the evening,” said Anderson.

Another preventative measure is to buy boots or socks for their paws.

If you suspect your dog’s paws were burned from hot pavement, contact your veterinarian for further steps on treatment.