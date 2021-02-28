Local woman fulfills dream of opening her own interior design shop

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — On the last day of Black History Month, Portia Smith is celebrating the soon-to-be opening of her interior design shop in the Market Common.

“It feels good. It feels really good. To have a vision in your head, to come up with a concept, and then see it play out, it’s a surreal type of feeling,” Portia Smith, Owner of Pink Sheep Interiors said.

Smith’s shop combines her two passions, interior design, and animals so items for sale include furniture, art, dog apparel, treats, and items.

“My style is universal and I like that. That people of all colors and backgrounds can come and shop here,” Smith said.

Smith said interior design is something she’s done for years but having her own business, means so much to her.

“I think people that own small businesses, we don’t make a lot of money. It’s just what we love to do and being here for 10 hours a day, 12 hours a day is just a passion,” Smith said.

Smith added, “when I see people come in and look at things that I’ve chosen that they want to put in their homes, it’s a very very good feeling.”

Smith said she hopes to expand the store someday saying, “Just to drive down the street and see your vision and your dream just on the side of the street and people walk by and smile and they leave with a pink sheep bag, and they’re happy, it’s enough for now.”

The grand opening is Friday, March 5th at 10 a.m. at Smith’s shop located at 926 F Iris Street in Market Common.