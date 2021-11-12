Longs man accused of multiple car break-ins in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Longs man has been arrested for breaking into several cars in Georgetown County.

Authorities say Darrickreco Manillo Laws, 45, of Longs, was wanted for a number of car break-ins in the Debordieu Colony and Prince George communities.

Laws was taken into custody in Horry County on Thursday and is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Laws was also previously charged with attempted murder in September after he was accused of shooting at a car.

Anyone with information about the crimes is encouraged to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.