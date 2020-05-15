Loris nonprofit gets 400 pounds of fruit and vegetables from HTC

LORIS, SC – HTC partnered with a local produce company to deliver more than 400 pounds of fruits and vegetables to the Kingston Lake Education and Business Center Thursday morning.

As the local economy begins to re-open, HTC recognizes many neighbors and small businesses need backing now more than ever.

To support the Kingston Lake Education and Business Center in its mission to help feed seniors and families in Loris and throughout Horry County, HTC delivered fresh food from Stevens Farms Produce. The delivery included tomatoes, squash, peaches and other locally grown produce.

The Kingston Lake Education and Business Center offers a free food distribution program every Friday. The food is boxed and distributed in a drive-thru style process to maintain social distancing while supporting the community. Each box contains fresh fruit, vegetables, assorted breads, cakes pastries, meals in a box, along with an assortment of canned goods and meats when available.

“HTC knows the needs of our community do not stop as our community begins to re-open,” said Tom Vitt, HTC director of public relations. “We’re committed to supporting our small businesses to help rebuild our local economy.”

In the spirit of the Cooperative, HTC is proud to support and partner with local businesses like Stevens Farms Produce and the Kingston Lake Education and Business Center to reestablish the community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about how HTC is connecting with its members, neighbors and small businesses, visit the HTC Helping the Community webpage at htcinc.net/helpingthecommunity.