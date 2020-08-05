Loris woman wins $250K with scratch-off ticket, pays off her mortgage

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A Loris lottery player didn’t believe her own eyes. Could she have possibly won a quarter-of-a-million dollars on a scratch-off ticket?

She needed a second opinion.

“I had three people look at my ticket,” she told lottery officials.

All agreed she won $250,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery caught up with the winner a few days after she cashed in the winning ticket in Columbia. The winner, who asked not to be identified, says she’s played the Lottery for years and decided to take a chance on a 50X ticket at Sands Enterprise on Hwy. 701 N. in Loris.

She’s spent some of her prize money already. “I paid my house off,” she said.



The Loris player overcame odds of 1 in 810,000 to win $250,000 in the ($10) 50X game. One top prize remains in the game.



Sands Enterprise in Loris received a commission of $2,500 for selling the claimed ticket