Lumbee Tribe hands out 1,000 backpacks with school supplies

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Thursday gave away 1,000 backpacks during a drive-through event at the Pembroke Boys and Girls Club.

The tribe said it welcomed visitors from across the region for the backpack distribution. Tribal staff handed out the bags in less than an hour.

The backpacks had school supplies for grades 1-5 and high school students.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. said the event was a great opporunity to support the community. The tribe said it plans to host another backpack giveaway sometime soon. The supplies were made possible through CARES Act funding, the tribe said.

