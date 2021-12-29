Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina dedicates new gymnasium in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A new gymnasium in Lumberton will provide recreational opportunities for local youth and older members of the community.

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina hosted an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon for the Four Winds gymnasium. The 7,300-square-foot facility is on Rennert Road in the Saddletree community in Lumberton.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Lumbee tribe said the building will be used by the Boys & Girls Club and Lumbee elder groups. The Four Winds Boy & Girls Club is one of the fastest-growing clubs in the Lumbee Tribe.

In addition to a full-court gym, the facility has office space and public facilities for the Boys & Girls Club children, the tribe said.