Lumberton man arrested after repeated home break-ins

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was arrested Saturday after repeated home break-ins in the Carthage Road area, according to Capt. Terry Parker with the Lumberton PD.

Brandon Stephen Bruce, 24, of Lumberton, was charged with second-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of burglary tools.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at about 11:14 p.m. on Austin Drive and found the home had been broken into and ransacked, according to Parker. While investigating, officers found another home on Riverside Boulevard that was also broken into.

Bruce was found with three backpacks near the scene, police said. Officers searched him and found items believed to have been stolen from the homes.