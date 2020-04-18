Lumberton man out on bond arrested on drug charges: RCSO

ALLENTON, NC (WBTW) – A man who was out on bond was arrested and charged Friday after deputies say they executed a search warrant at an Allenton home and found drugs.

The search was conducted by Drug Enforcement Division investigators, deputies with the Community Impact Team and SWAT Team Operators with Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at a home on Norton Road in the Allenton community, just outside Lumberton, the RCSO says.

Authorities say they uncovered “crack” cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the search there.

William Thelbert Washington, 54, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office says.

Washington was out on bond for prior drug offenses, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“The ridiculousness of arresting this same man multiple times has got to stop,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins wrote. “Washington has been a repeated nuisance to the Allenton community for over two years. It seems each time we arrest, process and jail him; he somehow makes huge bonds without any indication of lawful employment.”

Washington was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and booked under a $1,500,000 secured bond. Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines