Lumberton mulls flood mitigation, recovery proposals

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — North Carolina State University’s Coastal Dynamics Design Lab presented Phase II of its Lumberton Floodprint plan to city council Wednesday.

The city has been working with CDDL since Hurricane Matthew’s floodwaters receded.

“We began doing planning and engagement work with the city and residents at that point, CDDL Research Associate Travis Klondike said. “Specifically looking at how conservation and recreation act as a hazard mitigation tool for the city of Lumberton.”

Phase I of the Floodprint presented the over 8 mile long proposal for a city greenway system almost entirely in the 100 year flood plain called the Lumberton Loop.

Phase II, presented Wednesday, looked at proposals specifically for two different areas.

One was the Meadow Branch neighborhood. CDDL proposed using bought out lots as spaces for public parks and possibly some commercial rezoning in the area to make up for lost tax revenue.

“If this comes together the plan could, through outside grants, offer to purchase some of the properties that were missed from the buyout from FEMA,” Precinct One Councilman Leroy Rising said.

The plan also recommended a total overhaul of the Scottish Packing site on the south side of town.

Deputy City Manager Brandon Love explained why the projects would benefit the city. He said the value has multiple points, including raising property values for adjoining land owners by creating public amenities.

He also said it would be able to repurpose pieces of land that were bought out through acquisition.

“Probably the third and most important component would be the storm water management side of things,” Love said. “We would be doing stream restorations along Meadow Branch, returning it more to a natural state. And it would also help us to develop some impoundment areas along that stretch of the creek that would hold water during major rain storms.”

Love said he is optimistic, but it may take some time.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” he said.

