Major delays along I-95 in Robeson County following 20 vehicle pileup

ST PAULS AREA, NC (WBTW) – Drivers are experiencing major delays along I-95 in Robeson County following a serious crash involving around 20 vehicles.

The wreck happened Saturday morning in the St Pauls area on Interstate 95 near U.S. 301. At least three 18-wheelers were involved in the wreck, according to Sgt. Smith with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The roadway was closed near Exit 33, but was just reopened. Traffic is still backed up for 2 miles, officials say.

Several people were injured, and are being treated an area hospital.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate what led up to this crash.