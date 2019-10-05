Man arrested and charged with selling drugs at Robeson County Fair

News

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A Pembroke man is in custody after getting caught selling drugs at the Robeson County Fair.

Authorities apprehended Anthony Hawkins, 31, of Pembroke Thursday after getting a tip he was selling drugs in the parking lot of the fair.

While talking to Hawkins, investigators with the Drug Enforcement Division noticed a bag of oxycodone pills on the center console of his car, according to a press release.

After searching the vehicle, investigators also found cocaine, marijuana, alprazolam pills and drug paraphernalia.

Hawkins now faces a plethora of drug charges, including trafficking opium or heroin, possession with to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a 150,000 secured bond.

