Man charged in two crashes within 5 minutes apart on SC 544

A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with DUI following two crashes within minutes of each other on SC 544. The second was a head-on crash, sending one person to the hospital.

David Lee Hernandez, 34, is in jail on the following charges: DUI, failure to render aid, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, improper vehicle license and driving too fast for conditions. He is in J. Reuben Long on $2,635 bond.

The first crash happened on S.C. 544 near Dick Pond Road, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the SCHP. The next crash, about five minutes later, was near the intersection of Cabots Creek Drive and SC 544.

The head-on collision near Cabots Creek Drive closed traffic flowing toward the beach at about 4:30 on Sunday and sent one person to the hospital with “serious injuries,” according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.