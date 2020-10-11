Man dies after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Deputy Coroner says that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at an intersection and died on Saturday night.

Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy says that Roberto Lopez, 36, was struck at the intersection of 62nd Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass around 12 p.m. Saturday night.

He sustained fatal injuries and died on scene, according to the coroner.

