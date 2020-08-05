76-year-old man drowns at Garden City Beach after trying to rescue another swimmer

GARDEN CITY BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An elderly man drowned Tuesday after trying to rescue another swimmer at Garden City Beach.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office tells News13 that Anthony McAleenan, 76, drowned. The Coroner’s Office says a call came in around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday about an elderly man found unresponsive in the ocean.

McAleenan was taken to Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. McAleenan was from Willowbrook, Illinois.

The Coroner’s Office says initial reports indicate that McAleenan was trying to rescue another swimmer in distress at the time of his drowning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

