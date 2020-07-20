Man drowns in river in Robeson County

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) — Crews responded to the Lumber River in the area of Lucky Road in Maxton on Sunday around 8 p.m.
Patrick Cummings, EMS Director for Robeson County, confirmed a 63-year-old man drowned.
Bystanders pulled the man out of the water before crews arrived.
Count on News13 for updates.
