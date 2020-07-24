Man found shot, unresponsive in vehicle in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police said a man was found shot and unresponsive in his vehicle in Lumberton on Friday afternoon.

Officers with the Lumberton Police Department were called to a parking lot at 5081 Fayettevill Road at about 3:35 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man unresponsive in his vehicle, accroding to the report.

Investigators said they are uncertain where the man was when he was shot. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with what appears to be life threatening injuries, police said.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.