Man stabbed in neck during argument over cellphone, Lumberton police say

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police charged a juvenile with assault with a deadly weapon after a man said he was stabbed in the neck during an argument over a cell phone.

Officers with the Lumberton Police Department said they were flagged down at about 9 p.m. on Sunday evening and told about a stabbing incident in the area of Travelers BP on Carthage Road.

A man told police a disagreement over a cell phone took place. As a result, the juvenile stabbed the man in the neck area, according to police.

The man was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and later transferred out for further treatment.

The Juvenile was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon inflicting serious injury.

No further details are available at this time.