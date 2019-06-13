Man stabbed in neck in Lumberton, in serious condition, person of interest identified

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A man stabbed in the neck has moved to a second hospital after the attack in Lumberton.

It happened on Wednesday around 6 p.m. at Turner Mobile Home Park on Pearl Street in Lumberton. When police got there, the victim had already left for Southeastern Regional Hospital. Officers found him there with a stab wound to the neck.

Investigators with the Lumberton Police Department interviewed witnesses and have found a person of interest, although they tell News13 they have not been able to interview the victim. The victim was transferred to another hospital for more treatment and is currently listed in serious condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and speak with Detective Charles Keenum.

