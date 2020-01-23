Live Now
Man wanted for questioning in theft of Mercedes in Florence

Local News
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning after a Mercedes was stolen from a business in Florence.

Police say the man inquired about a 2006 Navy Blue Mercedes C class for sale at Title Express on South Irby Street on Jan. 17. The man obtained a key after he inquired, but the key was never returned and the Mercedes was stolen that night, police said.

Police released photos and asked the public for help identifying the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

