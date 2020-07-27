MAP: Find your school district’s COVID-19 reopening plan

These school plans are proposals submitted to the South Carolina Department of Educations for its review and final approval.

Darlington County (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. Plans to return to in-person instruction with an eLearning component and offers a virtual academy. May change depending on COVID-19 numbers. Details.

Dillon 4 (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. The remote learning option will continue and a hybrid model will be offered when the district decides it is safe. A final decision will be based on DHEC guidelines on Aug. 18. Details.

Florence 1 (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. A hybrid combination where students alternate days between in-person and online, or parents may choose a virtual academy. Details.

Florence 2 (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. Two options include a regular five-day, face-to-face option and a virtual option. Parents can sign up for virtual schooling. Details.

Florence 3 – Risk level: High. Remote learning still will be an option. Parents can sign up here. Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Details.

Florence 4 (Aug.17) – Risk level: High. Choose between a hybrid model of some in-person days and some online days or a fully virtual program. Details.

Florence 5 (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. Two options available to parents; a regular five day face-to-face option and a virtual option. Details.

Georgetown County (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. Choose in-person hybrid instruction or a fully virtual program, depending on how COVID-19 metrics change. Details.

Horry County (Sept. 8)– Risk level: High. Students will start with distant learning if the ‘high’ rating doesn’t change. If the rating goes down to ‘medium,’ students will enter into a hybrid option. Next: Aug. 3 meeting. Details.

Marion County (Sept. 8)– Risk level: High. Students will receive instruction virtually, with a combination of live and recorded lessons using digital resources. Offers a virtual academy. Details.

Marlboro County (Sept. 2) – Risk level: Medium. Plans to start with pre-K to 3rd-grade students e-learning with packet options and all digital learning for grades 4-12. Details.

Robeson County (Aug. 17) – Students will continue remote learning through the first nine weeks of school. Details.

Risk levels are based on DHEC’s latest Recent Disease Activity (RDA), by County.