Marion Co. Voter Registration and Elections office adds extra hours

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion County Voter Registration and Elections office will be open extra hours, the city announced.

“You may come by and cast your absentee ballot or update your information before Election Day,” city officials posted on Facebook. “If you have any questions, please call 423-8268. EVERY VOTE MATTERS, EVERY VOTE COUNTS.”

The schedule will be as follows:

Thursday, October 15, 2020, 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 22, 2020, 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m

Thursday, October 29, 2020, 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 24, 2020, 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2020, 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Th office is at 2523 E. Highway 76, Marion, SC 29571.