MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.

South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric school buses, according to the SCDE. The department will purchase 148 electric buses for 16 districts as well as infrastructure for those buses.

An event was held Tuesday in Orangeburg to highlight the award.

The districts receiving electric school buses are:

Abbeville County School District

Anderson School District 3

Anderson County School District 5

Barnwell School District 45

Chester County School District

Dorchester School District 4

Fairfield County School District

Georgetown County School District

Hampton County School District

Jasper County School District

Laurens County School District 56

Marion County School District

McCormick County School District

Orangeburg County School District

Richland County School District One

Sumter School District

“The South Carolina Department of Education is grateful to receive this funding which will continue the strides we’ve made to modernize our fleet,” SCDE Director of Transportation Mike Bullman said in a news release. “Since Superintendent Spearman took office, we have cut the age of our buses by half and implemented many safety measures and upgrades to vastly improve our system. We are excited for the districts and look forward to working with utility providers to get these electric buses on South Carolina roads.”

School districts serving low-income, rural, and/or Tribal students make up 99% of the projects selected nationwide, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.