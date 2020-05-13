MarshWalk in Murrells Inlet officially reopens

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and Veteran’s Pier is officially reopened after Georgetown County Council voted unanimously last night to end the County’s existing emergency declaration.

Under the County’s new declaration, the MarshWalk, Veteran’s Pier and Jetty View Walkway can open. However, the County did extend it’s state of emergency through July 15, which can be canceled before then.

Several restaurants on the MarshWalk stayed open for takeout orders while dining rooms across the state were closed, but The Claw House closed until outdoor dining was allowed to resume.

“Looking out at the MarshWalk with nobody out here is just kinda depressing,” Adam Langford the General Manager of The Claw House said.

Langford says opening up the MarshWalk helps the appeal of the area, local restaurants and the experience of waterfront dining.

“If you can get water front dining in South Carolina, you definitely need it open,” Langford said. “It was valuable for us to get it back.”

Even though the restaurant is open, they are following CDC protocols to make sure people feel comfortable coming in.

“Our front house staff is all wearing masks and gloves,” Langford explained. “We aren’t requiring customers to do that, but we have the tables spaced so people keep their distance and it’s working so far.”



Langford says the challenges for restaurant employees during the pandemic are not over. He says he has several job applicants he’d like to hire, but isn’t sure when they will need a full staff again. They’ve also run into issues with getting some stock.

“Not being able to get us meats and chicken and fish and stuff like that, we’re having a hard time getting oysters and that’s something we’re used to getting everyday,” Langford said. “There are definitely some challenges we haven’t dealt with before.”