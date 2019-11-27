MBFD: Turkey fryer fires are easily preventable

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – For some families frying a turkey on Thanksgiving is a yearly tradition.

Those new to the process may think it’s an easier way to get the job done.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says fryer fires usually happen when an unthawed turkey hits oil.

“A lot of the time the traditional turkey fryers either they’ll put in a turkey that’s not quite thawed all the way. And that way water and grease doesn’t mix, so it’ll explode,” said Captain Jonathon Evans.

Evans says another hazard is putting too much oil in a fryer.

“They’ll over fill the pot. They’ll put the turkey in there and the oil comes over. They don’t turn the burner off and again you have a huge fireball,” said Evans.

MBFD says fryer fires are easily preventable.

To avoid burning Thanksgiving dinner or worse, fire departments share these safety tips:

Always place the fryer outside and away from any structures

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby

Never attempt to put out a grease fire with water

Make sure your turkey is completely unthawed before frying

Even the most experienced cooks are asked to use caution this Thanksgiving and never leave a fryer unattended.