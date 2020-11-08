Crack, meth, and pot: Myrtle Beach drug investigation leads to three arrests

The Myrtle Beach Police Department charged three people following an investigation into drug activity.

Master Corporal Thomas Vest with MBPD says the department charged Dorrell Lamar Epps, 28, of Myrtle Beach, Deandre Donta Raphael Wilson, 26, of Forestbrook, and Antoneyo Ramon Fulton, 31, of Myrtle Beach, after officers served a search warrant at 603 3rd Ave South on Friday (November 6).

Epps is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Wilson is charged with possession of crack cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine.

Fulton is charged with one count of trafficking Methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of crack cocaine, and simple possession of marijuana.