MBPD holds annual memorial service for Pfc. Joe McGarry

Myrtle Beach police officers gathered outside of their station on Friday afternoon for the annual memorial service for Pfc. Joe Mcgarry, who was shot and killed in the line of duty 17 years ago this month.

Mcgarry had been with the police department for four years when he was killed in a parking lot along Kings Highway.

“Obviously it’s a reality we put our officers in harms way every day of the year, and we want to make sure all of our officers are prepared we do a lot of training, but our hearts go out to those departments that have suffered those loses and we know how that feels, we have suffered that loss,” said Chief Amy Prock, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.