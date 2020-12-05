MBPD holds first-ever ‘Read with a Cop’ event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department invited members of the community to the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center Saturday for their first, ‘Read with a Cop’ event.

Myrtle Beach Police Officers read Dr. Seuss books to those in attendance.

“Very important to be able to engage with our youngest citizens and really be able to promote reading in our community,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock.

Children were given the books as gifts thanks to a grant from the ‘Team First Book Horry County‘ group.

MBPD also had the K-9 dog Daisy there to promote their holiday drive for the Grand Strand Humane Society.

“Everyone needs assistance even our furry friends so we definitely want to be able to partner not only with our community partnerships throughout the year and do what we can to help serve our community,” said Chief Prock.

Police officers had a stand outside the enforcement center from 12-4 pm Saturday taking donations such as pet food, beds, and toys.

Grand Strand Humane Society wish list

Chief Prock said even though the event is over, people can drop off donations to them for the humane society anytime.

Chief Prock also said to check their social media pages for upcoming community events.