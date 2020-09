DARLINGTON, S.C. (September 5, 2020) – In one of the more dramatic races of the NASCAR season, Brandon Jones, driver of the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, passed Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain with two laps remaining to capture the checkered flag in dramatic fashion in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway (Darlington). The race was the kickoff to the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at the track Too Tough To Tame.

“This is what is so much fun about this track,” said Jones. “This is a tough place to get around. You saw them really racing hard, and I knew I was catching them. We knew we were going to have to pull that big slider and that’s what you have to do sometimes to clear them. All-in-all, we had the Robert Huffman paint scheme. This is so big for Toyota. Myself, oh my gosh, this place is huge on so many levels on Southern 500 weekend.”