MBPD officers receive award for rescuing man from burning home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and today, The Myrtle Beach Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (MBCPAAA) recognized two MBPD officers for their recent heroic act of service.

PFC Kurt Hunter and PFC Nicholas Heard with the Myrtle Beach Police Department were given the ‘Exemplary Action Award’ by the MBCPAAA.

“This is an award for going above and beyond,” Barbara Prescop, the MBCPAAA President said.

Prescop added that, “our award is to recognize those types of heroic actions and it was our pleasure and honor to recognize them.”

Since 2013, the award has only been given 3 times.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association

Officers Hunter and Heard were presented the award for their actions taken on December 20th, 2020. That morning, Hunter and Heard were the first to arrive on scene of a burning home on Woodside Avenue and rescue the disabled resident trapped inside.

“I saw flames coming out of the building and I saw Kurt running in so of course I followed after him and we were able to locate the homeowner that had the disability and get him outside of the house that was being engulfed in flames,” Officer Heard with MBPD said.

Heard and Hunter said they’re grateful to have been recognized for the award saying, “The citizen’s police academy has a great interest in the police department. They’re always assisting us so it’s very nice that they reached out to us and wanted to give us that.”

For more information on the Myrtle Beach Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, visit their website here.