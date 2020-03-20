McLeod Health announces no visitor policy

McLeod Health has announced a no visitor policy based on recommendations from the governor, the medical staff and Infection Control teams.

The no visitor police will be activated throughout all of McLeod Health in the next 24 hours, according to hospital officials. The policy is “for the protection of our patients, staff and community.”

McLeod Loris Seacoast confirmed its first inpatient who tested positive for coronavirus.

The hospital asks for everyone’s understanding and consideration while they do not allow visitors at this time.