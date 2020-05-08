McLeod Health to adjust visitor restrictions at some facilities, ‘universal masking’ policy in place

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – McLeod Health will adjust visitor restrictions at some facilities starting next week and has put a “universal masking” policy in place.

On May 11, McLeod Health will modify visitor restrictions at the following facilities:

McLeod Health Dillon

McLeod Health Loris

McLeod Health Seacoast

McLeod physician associates offices

The changes to the visitors policies at the locations listed above include:

For adult ER patients, inpatients or patients undergoing outpatient procedures : ONE identified supportive care person will be permitted to visit at the bedside within a 24 hour period or the duration of the inpatient admission. (Alternating or switching of supportive care persons will not be permitted). Only one supportive care person will be allowed for the duration of the patient’s admission. The Nursing Supervisor will be responsible for any exceptions.”

: ONE identified supportive care person will be permitted to visit at the bedside within a 24 hour period or the duration of the inpatient admission. (Alternating or switching of supportive care persons will not be permitted). Only one supportive care person will be allowed for the duration of the patient’s admission. The Nursing Supervisor will be responsible for any exceptions.” Process for identifying supportive care persons who have been granted inpatient visitation: A wristband/Visitor ID will be provided at each facility’s visitor entrance to the supportive care person designated by the patient to be granted visitation access. This supportive care person must keep the mask and wristband/visitor ID on at all times.

A wristband/Visitor ID will be provided at each facility’s visitor entrance to the supportive care person designated by the patient to be granted visitation access. This supportive care person must keep the mask and wristband/visitor ID on at all times. Hospital access for “non-admitted patients” scheduled for outpatient appointments/tests/procedures/treatments may have: ONE supportive care person allowed to accompany the patient to their outpatient procedure/appointment and must be with the patient at time of entry. Patient and supportive care person will be required to wear a mask. Visitor will receive a Wristband/Visitor ID.

ONE supportive care person allowed to accompany the patient to their outpatient procedure/appointment and must be with the patient at time of entry. Patient and supportive care person will be required to wear a mask. Visitor will receive a Wristband/Visitor ID. For pediatric patients and patients in labor: Only two (2) parents, legal guardians or caregivers will be designated and permitted at the bedside with their child. For pregnant mothers, one (1) designated visitor will be permitted to enter the hospital or be at the mother’s bedside.

Only two (2) parents, legal guardians or caregivers will be designated and permitted at the bedside with their child. For pregnant mothers, one (1) designated visitor will be permitted to enter the hospital or be at the mother’s bedside. End of life visitation: For patients at end of life, the attending physicians or Nursing Supervisors, at his or her discretion, can permit additional visitors (greater than two) to see the patient. All Visitors will follow the same ID and masking protocols.

For patients at end of life, the attending physicians or Nursing Supervisors, at his or her discretion, can permit additional visitors (greater than two) to see the patient. All Visitors will follow the same ID and masking protocols. Vendor and other: Only vendors who are participating in patient care or hospital environmental maintenance will be allowed to enter McLeod facilities. Vendors allowed to enter McLeod facilities, as well as Law Enforcement, EMS and Transport Company personnel must be masked and wear Identification that reflect the nature of their business in the facility.

Only vendors who are participating in patient care or hospital environmental maintenance will be allowed to enter McLeod facilities. Vendors allowed to enter McLeod facilities, as well as Law Enforcement, EMS and Transport Company personnel must be masked and wear Identification that reflect the nature of their business in the facility. There will be NO supportive care persons/visitation for COVID-19 positive patients or COVID-19 rule-out patients under any circumstances.

For McLeod Physicians Associates Offices: ONE identified supportive care person will be permitted to attend with patient. The Physician Office Manager will be responsible for any exceptions. Patient and supportive care person will be required to wear a mask. Also for Physician visits, patients may want to consider tele-visits: McLeod Health offers tele-visits with McLeod Physician Associates providers. During this visit, patients communicate by video with their provider using a smartphone, mobile device, or computer. Physician offices will schedule the appointment in advance, then will send a text message and email reminder with the link information to connect. At the scheduled time, patients and providers can discuss concerns, adjust or refill medications – many of the things performed during an in-office visit.

The hospital system has also implemented a “universal masking” policy, saying:

Also effective on May 7, 2020, physicians, employees, visitors, and incoming patients arriving for care, testing or moving throughout the facility will be required to wear a mask (cloth or level 1) while on a McLeod Health campus or in a physician office. We recognize this is a departure from standard infection prevention; however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), has published guidelines recommending all persons wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing cannot be achieved. Our knowledge regarding COVID-19 is rapidly

expanding and McLeod is incorporating the best evidence about issues like masking and viral transmission. Due to continually evolving evidence, we expect these policies will be further refined and revised in the weeks ahead.

These locations will remain under a no visitor restriction until further notice:

McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence

McLeod Health Darlington

McLeod Health Cheraw

McLeod Health Clarendon

McLeod Health is still offering virtual care visits as an alternative to in-person visitation to facilities.

