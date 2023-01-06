MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook.
“The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are following the CDC guidelines and returning to Universal Masking at all McLeod Health facilities that are patient-facing — hospitals, urgent cares and medical offices.”
Beginning Monday, masks will be required for patients, visitors and staff at the following locations:
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- McLeod Health Cheraw
- McLeod Health Clarendon
- McLeod Health Dillon
- McLeod Health Loris
- McLeod Health Seacoast
- McLeod Health Carolina Forest
The policy also goes back into effect for McLeod physician offices in Chesterfield, Clarendon, Dillon, Florence, Horry , Sumter, Marion, Marlboro and Brunswick counties, according to the post.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.