McLeod honors nurses, names Nurse of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — As part of National Nurses’ Week, McLeod Health honored its nurses, including the naming of its Nurse of the Year, Nichole Filyaw.

“We have amazing patients,” Filyaw said. “They’re why we come to work everyday, cause they need us and we need them. I mean we probably get more out of them than they get out of us but our patients are our everything.”

News13 is told that the nurses’ families were able to watch on FaceTime.

