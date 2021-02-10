Mellow Mushroom hosts benefit lunch for Grand Strand Humane Societies

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mellow Mushroom is hosting a benefit lunch on Friday with half of the proceeds going to the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society and Grand Strand Humane Society.

The lunch will be at the Mellow Mushroom at 1101 Hwy. 17 N in North Myrtle Beach from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach or online for To-go orders. Dine-in can be purchased at door.

Tickets must be purchased by Thursday at 12 p.m.

It will be $10 for lunch with options including:

Two slices of pizza (pepperoni or cheese)

Tossed salad and one slice of pizza (pepperoni or cheese)

Caesar wrap with chips

Italian hoagie with chips

Ticket purchase gets you lunch and entered to win a $1000 gift card to Pet Smart or a two-night staycation and a $100 gift certificate to Sea Captain’s House.

Grand Strand Humane Society will be at both the Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet locations with adoptable dogs and raffle prizes.

Lunch delivery will be offered on five or more orders from these Mellow Mushroom locations. Please note there is a limited delivery area of fifteen minutes from each location.