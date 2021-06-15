Mellow Mushroom will donate a pie to high school seniors for each one sold on May 21

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – For every stone-baked pie sold on May 21, the Mellow Mushroom restaurants in Myrtle Beach, Florence and Murrells Inlet will donate pies to local high school seniors.

“At Mellow Mushroom, our local owner operators have built strong community connections, which has played a big role in the success of Mellow Mushroom over the years,” said Anne Mejia, Vice President of Brand Development. “The strength of this new giving program lies in the ability for our owners to contribute where it matters most in their hometowns.”

“A lot of people in our community have missed celebrating major milestones due to the pandemic,” said Matt Duke, Mellow Mushroom Myrtle Beach, Florence and Murrells Inlet store owner. “We hope donating pies to the local high school seniors will help them celebrate this moment in their life, even if it’s not necessarily how they had planned.”

Partnering with Mellow Mushroom to make the program possible is the National Mushroom Council, Red Bull, and HGI.

Addresses: Myrtle Beach – 1571 21st Avenue North, 843-444-1122

N. Myrtle Beach – 1101 Highway 17 North, 843-273-0595

Florence – 120 Dunbarton Drive, 843-407-1442

Murrells Inlet – 3280 U.S. Highway 17 South, 843-651-0909

About Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 21 states under the name Home-Grown Industries of Georgia. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family friendly environment.