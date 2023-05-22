MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Memorial Day is a time to remember those who died while serving in the U.S. military, and there are many events scheduled across the Grand Strand and Pee Regions during the holiday weekend.

CONWAY

MAY 29

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 925 will have its annual Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. It will include a wreath laying at the memorial, a gun salute, and taps, and the group Sounds of the Strand will perform patriotic songs. Chapter members will also be marching in the parade and laying a wreath at the Traveling Wall. The chapter’s Honor Guard will perform opening and closing ceremonies at the Wall.

FLORENCE

MAY 25

Black Jack Harley-Davidson will serve as the starting point for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall escort ride. Staging starts at 9 a.m. with the ride scheduled to depart at noon for The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

MAY 29

There will be a Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Florence National Cemetery at 803 E. National Cemetery Road. The event is free.

Adjutant Gen. Dan McCarthy will be a guest at the city of Florence’s annual Memorial Day event at Veteran’s Village.

GEORGETOWN

MAY 25

The placement of 1,700 flags on the graves of veterans will take place starting at 8 a.m. at Elmwood and Pennyroyal cemeteries. Volunteers are welcome.

MAY 29

An annual Memorial Day observance is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Georgetown County Memorial Wall at 715 Church Street. Retired Navy Capt. Layne Smith will be the guest speaker and refreshments will be served afterward by the VFW Post 6444 Ladies Auxiliary.

MYRTLE BEACH

MAY 25-29

The Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall will be on display 24 hours a day at the Market Commons Sports Park. The Horry County Police Department’s motor unit will escort the Wall from Blackjack Harley Davison to Myrtle Beach on May 25. About 100 civilian motorcycles and public safety units are expected to participate in the caravan/procession.

MURRELLS INLET

MAY 28

10th annual Brookgreen Gardens Memorial Day 5K/Run/Walk and 1-mile Fun Run, starting at 6 p.m. There also is a virtual option.

SURFSIDE BEACH

MAY 29