Memorial ‘Ride for Jacob’ in remembrance of PFC Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A ride has been organized in remembrance of PFC Jacob Hancher, who lost his life while responding to a domestic violence call turned shooting.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, people are invited to meet at Captain Archie’s in North Myrtle Beach before stopping at Whiskey Beach, than riding past the Fire Station where Hancher served.

The ride will then continue on to Tavern in the Forest and down past the Myrtle Beach Police Department and end at Broadway at the Beach in Bar Louie, for a concert with the Southern Country Outlaws.

The event was shared on Facebook and organizers said there will be 50/50 raffles for a variety of different things. Registration for the ride will start at 4 p.m.

All vehicles are welcome to join in the ride, and you are invited to bring your bike or car.

The even listed on Facebook finished by saying “let’s ride to show our support for a hero.”

Those who are interested in learning more can visit the event page on Facebook here.

