Memorial service held for fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Joe McGarry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department held a memorial service for fallen officer Joseph McGarry who died in the line of duty 18 years ago.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said the department continues to remember him just like it was yesterday.

“We remember Joe every day of the year here at the Myrtle Beach Police Department, in our hearts, and our community, but this is a day that we take time to just pause as we remember the day he was killed in the line of duty,” Prock said.

Courtesy: MBPD

McGarry was shot and killed when he and his partner attempted to talk with a murder suspect at a Dunkin Donuts on North Kings Highway on Dec. 29, 2002.

McGarry was 28-years-old at the time and had served with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years on the Street Crimes Unit. He is survived by his parents, and his fiancée, who he proposed to five days before he was killed.

“Joe was an amazing, amazing officer and an amazing person,” Prock said. “He was somebody who would go out in the community, play basketball, you could see him walking around any neighborhood, walking around ocean boulevard, walking around any neighborhood, reaching out to community members that were in need.”

Prock added that “he was just the kind of person that always had a smile on his face, and was always there no matter what.”

Prock said this year, they’re also thinking of Officer Jacob Hancher who died in the line of duty in October.

“With Officer Hancher’s passing, it does bring up emotions and we’re continuing just to remember Joe just like we’re remembering Jacob. We are definitely having the same emotions but we remember Joe passionately,” Prock said.

A memorial wreath is currently placed where McGarry’s plaque is at the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

To view today’s full memorial service, click here.