Military nurse honored at 18th annual Super Bowl golf tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The 18th annual Super Bowl Sunday Charity Golf Tournament took place Saturday at River Oaks Golf Club with proceeds going to Special Operations Wounded Warriors.

Special Operations Wounded Warriors is a group formed to help those in the armed forces who have been wounded physically and mentally.

“This golf tournament started out as a dream and it continued to develop into really something special,” said Mike Lubas, one of the event organizers.

Over 150 golfers and veterans came out to compete in the tournament put on by Dagwood’s Deli.

Before the tournament started, U.S. Army Major Joe Pagnoni, a military critical care nurse was named as the guest of honor.

Last year, Pagnoni came to the tournament not knowing that he’d be reunited with a navy seal he treated in Iraq over 13-years-ago.

“We take care of them, we get them safe, we get them stable, we put them on a plane and I never see them again and I never know what happens to them so for me, that was kind of closing the circle and it was just an amazing chance reunion that occurred,” Pagnoni said.

Courtesy: Joe Pagnoni

Pagnoni added that, “I’m not a trigger puller like these guys but the trigger pullers know that we have their back and I appreciate them thanking me and honoring me with great opportunity today.”