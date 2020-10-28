Millions of dollars going to Robeson County for new career and tech center

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Millions of dollars are going to the Public Schools of Robeson County for a new career and tech center.

The district is getting 15 million dollars to build the Robeson County Career and Technology Center. It will support 1,200 student and provide space for training, meetings, classrooms and labs.

“This type of school will serve those individuals who are not bound for college necessarily,” District 13 Senator Danny Britt (R) said. “Those individuals who want to enter into a trade after high school, and this gives them the opportunity to get that high school diploma.”

Senator Britt said the facility would be transformative for the county.

“The fact is a lot of these trade professions are making more income than folks going out getting a four year degree,” he said. “And they’re doing it without getting the student loan debt that you get when you’re going out getting the four year degree.”

“There’s some folks… that’s not where they’re destined to be and this type of school will help those folks still be successful in life.”

The grant funds are coming from the state’s Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund. The fund was created by the NC General Assembly to help lower-income counties with school building capital needs.

North Carolina Superintendent Mark Johnson said $55 million will be awarded this year, including monies for districts in Edenton-Chowan, Hoke, Robeson, and Wayne counties.

The total cost for Robeson’s project is $82.3 million.

