Missing: 80-year-old Maxton woman last seen Wednesday afternoon

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Family members have reported an 80-year-old Maxton woman as missing, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Minnie Miller was last seen walking away from her home at 4:00 pm. on Wednesday. She wearing a red coat and a black-and-white striped shirt.

Miller is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment. She is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.