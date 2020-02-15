Missing endangered man last seen in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a missing endangered adult last seen in Conway.

Eugene Devonne Marlyn Hutcherson, 60, was last seen on Thursday near 3345 Church Street in Conway, according to Taylor Newell with the City of Conway.

He was last seen wearing a blue dress shirt and blue jeans. He is about 6 foot 1 inch tall.

He is possibly driving a 2006 black Mercedes sedan with an Ohio license plate.

Anyone with any information on Hutcherson’s location is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.