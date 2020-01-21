Missing Florence County woman may suffer from heart condition

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office need your help to locate a missing Florence County woman.

Kelly “Nikki” Oliver, 44, of Effingham, was last seen at her residence on or about December 4, 2019.

According to family members, Ms. Oliver may suffer from a heart condition.

Oliver is described as a white female standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds, with short burgundy hair, green eyes, with tattoos of a rose on her ankle and “Ricky” on her wrist.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Oliver is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 375, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.