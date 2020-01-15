Missing Myrtle Beach man, 85, considered to be endangered

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are searching for an 85-year-old missing man who is known to have memory issues.

Wayne Paul Feeler, of Myrtle Beach, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 544 near Highway 814, driving a blue 2015 4-door Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina license plate RWK-771.

Feeler has a cognitive impairment, according to Horry County police. As such, he is considered endangered.

He is approximately 5’6” and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about Feeler’s location is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.