JUST IN: Missing Surfside man found safe, HCPD reports

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — According to Horry County Police Department, the missing Surfside man was found safe on Saturday morning.
Donald Calderone, Jr, who went missing Thursday night near Clearwater drive in unincorporated Surfside, was found safe by HCPD.
