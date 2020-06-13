JUST IN: Missing Surfside man found safe, HCPD reports

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HCPD searches for Donald Calderone, Jr. in unincorporated Surfside Beach (Source: HCPD)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — According to Horry County Police Department, the missing Surfside man was found safe on Saturday morning.

Donald Calderone, Jr, who went missing Thursday night near Clearwater drive in unincorporated Surfside, was found safe by HCPD.

