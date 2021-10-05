MISSING: Woman last seen on Sept. 27 could be in Myrtle Beach area

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a missing woman last seen in the Floydle community of Dillon.

Crystal Diane McDaniel has been missing since the evening of Sept. 27, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. McDaniel was wearing a pink or purple shirt, blue jeans and black shoes when she was last seen.

Authorities say she might be in the Myrtle Beach area of South Carolina.

If you have any information, please call Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-841-3707.